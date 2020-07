Law enforcement is not releasing any details at this point, but said they would later on

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A few roads in Mercer County are closed Monday evening and there are several police officers on the scene.

It’s happening in Greenville along W. Main Street.

Fire trucks and ambulances are also there.

Law enforcement is not releasing any details at this point, but said they would later on.

We have a crew there and will update this story once we learn more.