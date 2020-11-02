Healthy Convenience Store Initiative expanding throughout Trumbull County

The goal is to reduce chronic disease by increasing access to fresh food in areas with food insecurities by bringing it to corner stores

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Healthy Convenience Store Initiative in Trumbull County is growing.

Fresh produce will be delivered this week to Cottage Market on Robbins Avenue. The Niles business is the latest convenience store to join the program.

It’s all part of an effort between Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership, Flying High’s Grow Urban Farm and Creating Healthy Communities.

The goal is to reduce chronic disease by increasing access to fresh food in areas with food insecurities by bringing it to corner stores.

“A lot of folks don’t have a car, they’re shopping at the corner store and they’re getting what they have,” said TNP’s Matt Martin.

“We want to continue to expand it and also to just, it’s part of a whole Mahoning Valley initiative as well,” said food access coordinator Christian Bennett.

Cottage Market is the first convenience store outside the City of Warren to join the Healthy Convenience Store Initiative.