(WYTV) – Myocarditis is a serious but rare heart condition that affects 10 to 20 out of every 100,000 Americans.

Myocarditis is simply inflammation of the heart muscle. It affects mostly younger adults, and a virus generally causes it.

The most common symptom of myocarditis is chest pain.

“In an otherwise healthy person, sometimes a week or so after a viral-type illness, chest pain will develop, sometimes with shortness of breath, and it can be very disabling. It can occur at rest or with activity,” said Dr. Leslie Cooper, Jr., who works in cardiovascular medicine at the Mayo Clinic.

Often, myocarditis improves on its own with or without treatment. The treatment focuses on the cause and symptoms, but the chest pain doctors treat with anti-inflammatory medicines.

Because testosterone can lead to inflammation, which can make a viral infection more severe, young men tend to be more affected.