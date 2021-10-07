What you need to know about heart tests

(WYTV) – Your doctor tells you she wants to test your heart. What’s that about? Should you worry?

There are several different kinds of tests, and some can be scary. They can be confusing and unsettling for some patients.

Find a good cardiologist to explain the tests in plain language; for example, the cardiac stress test, which isn’t as stressful as it sounds.

“It’s not a scary test. It’s not putting you mentally under stress. It’s physically putting you under stress. I don’t want any patient to be scared or worried about a stress test. It’s not going to be harmful. It’s not going to be painful at all,” said Cardiologist Dr. Christopher DeSimone.

Another common heart test is an electrocardiogram, which is often called an ECG or EKG.

It’s a 10-second snapshot of the electricity in your heart. It’s painless, and it shows how healthy your heart muscles are.

An echocardiogram gives doctors a better look at a patient’s heart in real-time, a kind of ultrasound for the heart to see how blood is flowing.