What to look for in a sunscreen to protect your skin

(WYTV) – One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70.

Have you had a really bad sunburn, a real cooker in your life? Then you just increased your chances.

Sunscreen is a good way to start protecting yourself, but use enough: a full shot glass for your whole body.

What sunscreen do doctors recommend?

The best sunscreen is the one you’ll actually use.

Here’s what to look for.

“You want to look for one that’s labeled ‘broad spectrum.’ That means it protects from both UVA and UVB. You want to look for one that’s water-resistant. That means it’s stickier to your skin and stays on up to 80 minutes in the water, and you want to look for at least an SPF 30,” said Dr. Melissa Piliang, a doctor and the Cleveland Clinic.

One eight-ounce bottle of sunscreen should last a family of four one day at the beach. That’s two applications for each person.

With a lotion, slather on a good coat you can see on your skin, then, rub it in.

For a spray, use two or three passes until you have a good, shiny coat, and then rub it in.