What to do if you can’t find a COVID-19 test

(WYTV) – The government plans to begin sending 500 million at-home tests for the coronavirus soon. Until that time, what do you do if you want to be tested and nothing is available?

This omicron variant is still spreading, and testing kits could be in short supply.

“You should assume you are positive and take adequate steps accordingly, and that is to isolate and quarantine until you can get access to a test and know that it is negative,” said Dr. Neha Vyas, of the Cleveland Clinic.



If you have the option to choose what kind of COVID-19 test to take, some doctors recommend getting the PCR test. It’s the gold standard and the most reliable.

The at-home tests can sometimes come back with a false negative.