What pediatricians say about kids with cold symptoms during COVID

(WYTV) – Who would have thought a runny nose could be so disruptive? If you have school-age kids, you know this all too well.

Here’s what pediatricians are telling us now about keeping our kids home from school when they’re sick.

Children with COVID-19 symptoms, which can look and sound like a common cold, should stay home, they say.

“The recommendations are any kid who’s having a new onset of fever, runny nose, cough, congestion, muscle aches, loss of taste or smell, that they get evaluated by their health care provider,” said Dr. Adam Keating, of the Cleveland Clinic.

The guidelines can be frustrating, but the coronavirus spread to others so it’s better to keep to the safe side.

If your child has symptoms and you’d like to rule out COVID-19, skip the rapid at-home tests and ask your pediatrician to order a PCR test from the lab: it’s the most accurate.