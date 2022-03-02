(WYTV) – A little gray in your hair catching up with you these days?

If you’ve ever found a gray hair while looking in the mirror, you may think it’s a sign that you’re getting older in years. It’s natural, right?

Did you know that stress may also be playing a role in turning you into your father or mother?

“We often joke about stressful events turning your hair gray, but in reality, stress has been scientifically shown to accelerate the graying process,” said Dr. Susan Albers, of the Cleveland Clinic.

The good news is that a small study suggests that it could be possible to reverse the graying process simply by eliminating stress.

For starters, pay attention to when you’re upset. Mark it on a calendar to spot any trends.

Take vacations, or if that’s not possible, take a bubble bath, or meditate.