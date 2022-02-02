Ways to start 2022 on a healthier note

(WYTV) – As the new year rolls on, can you take one more lecture on making it a healthy year, or at least, healthier as a resolution?

2022 could be one of the best years for your mind and body.

If you want to make health a real priority this year, the best first step is to find established care, according to Dr. Stephen McMullen, in family medicine at the Mayo Clinic.

“I always recommend if you don’t have a medical provider, make sure you go either online or make some phone calls and look around. Maybe ask friends and family who they see. Find someone who you can connect with and trust,” McMullan said.

Regular health visits are important to get a good picture of what’s happening to you. Those include cancer screenings and lab work to make sure you’re screened for certain types of diseases, such as diabetes and high cholesterol.

Then, you should get seven to nine hours of sleep per night; a nutritious diet with fruits, vegetables and lean

proteins; daily physical activity and less stress.