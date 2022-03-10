(WYTV) – Fish Fries are back now that Lent is here. Do you plan to stop by one Friday?

Fried fish can be tasty, and many churches are hosting fish dinners, but dieticians remind us that fried anything should be a sometimes thing, not an everyday thing.

Fish is good for you, however. It has all kinds of vitamins and nutrients, including omega-3s.

“Omega-3’s will help with thinning of the blood, and what happens with that is it helps the heart process a little more efficiently and decreases the chances of blood clots, so not only is it going to help reduce your chance of having cardiovascular risk, having that plaque formation that can cause strokes and heart attacks, but it also helps to decrease blood pressure overall,” said Beth Czerwony, a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic.



In addition to selling fried fish, some places offer baked, broiled or grilled fish.

If you’re planning to cook fish at home, try using an air fryer. It will give you that crispy texture with no oil.