(WYTV) – If you’re looking to get fit for summer, you may be wondering where to begin, especially with so many different dieting tips out there.

It’s simple: Eat more fiber and plants and less processed foods.



Another helpful tip is to think about your hunger level before eating.

“So really, just kind of listening to our hunger. Am I hungry right now, or am I looking to feed emotion? Am I just dehydrated? So really taking the time, from a mindfulness perspective of, am I feeling true hunger? And if I am feeling true hunger, I am going to eat. But I am going to eat until I no longer feel that hunger, which means eating slow, chewing more, taking out distractions and being able to stop before I feel that feeling of fullness,” said Kristen Kirkpatrick, a registered dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic.



You don’t have to give up junk food completely, just make sure you’re eating healthy 90 percent of the time.