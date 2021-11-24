The flu is back after a mild season last year

(WYTV) – Remember last year’s flu season?

We really didn’t have one. We were all wearing masks.

The flu is back this year.

We’re looking at an uncertain flu season.

Along with the flu, we’re also seeing an early arrival of the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, that’s especially nasty for children.

Influenza can have severe complications for some people.

“We know that young children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems, people who are pregnant are at a higher risk for having severe flu illness,” said Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases doctor at the Mayo Clinic.

While healthy people usually recover within a week or two, those at high risk may develop bronchitis, ear infections, and, most serious, pneumonia.

The flu vaccine is the most effective way to prevent transmission and infection.

That can include everyone six months and older.