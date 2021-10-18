Study finds stomach shrinking surgery can improve overall health for diabetes patients

(WYTV) – We know that weight loss surgery, or bariatric surgery, can really help people lose weight and control type 2 diabetes. There’s more to it.

A new Cleveland Clinic study says this stomach shrinking surgery also offers better physical health and quality of life for years to come.

It also means less pain, more energy and fewer negative effects of diabetes in daily life.



“We found that significant weight loss and being independent of insulin in patients who used to be on insulin before surgery were the main predictors of improvement in quality of life metrics,” said Dr. Ali Aminian at the Cleveland Clinic.

The Cleveland Clinic team studied 100 patients, comparing weight loss surgery with non-surgical medical therapy to control obesity and type 2 diabetes. The surgery patients did better in the overall quality of life for at least five years after surgery.

Bariatric surgery has been available here in the Mahoning Valley for years helping people slim down when nothing else has worked.

