(WYTV) – Do you have some kind of spring break planned for yourself? Whether it’s a vacation or staycation, it’s a good time for kids to take a break from screens and get active.

Getting kids off their screens and outside gets them moving and a body in motion tends to want to stay in motion. If your child already enjoys riding a bike or scooter, it’s a great time to dust those off again.

“One of the big trends that I noticed during the pandemic was a lot of the weight, the growth charts, changed drastically and that is partially because people were inside. They weren’t able to do their sports and their normal activities,” said Dr. Gina Robinson, a pediatrician at the Cleveland Clinic.

Get out of your comfort zone and try new things to encourage imagination and creativity. Go for a hike, an outdoor scavenger hunt or try a new park or playground. Spending time in nature can reduce stress.

The key to keeping kids stay off screens is to make an activity schedule and stick to it. Kids older than two should only have two hours or less of screen time per day.