(WYTV) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been watching more of our young children come down with pneumonia, a lung infection.

That can worry parents, even though it’s fairly common this time of year

The symptoms in children can include fast breathing or trouble breathing, a fever, a cough that may be dry or produce mucus, plus chills and fatigue.

An exam is needed to diagnose pneumonia.

So what can parents do to protect their young ones?

“We actually have pneumonia shots that protect against a very bad bacterial pneumonia called pneumococcus, but there’s also influenza. Influenza causes pneumonia, and you can get your flu shot every year. COVID causes pneumonia. Any child over the age of 6 months can get both the flu and the COVID shot,” said Dr. Frank Esper, of the Cleveland Clinic.

The good news is that depending on the type of pneumonia, it can be treated with antibiotics and most kids recover with no problem.

If a child’s symptoms don’t seem to be improving with time, or the child is having trouble breathing, parents should call their child’s doctor.