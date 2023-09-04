(WYTV) – There will be new protection available for babies this fall against RSV which is the leading cause of infant hospitalizations in the U.S.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the CDC is recommending the new immunization starting this fall for babies under eight months to help prevent severe illnesses from RSV.

A second dose is recommended for infants ages eight to nineteen months with compromised immune systems or chronic lung problems from prematurity or cystic fibrosis.

According to the CDC, the immunization reduced the risk of hospitalizations and healthcare visits for RSV in infants by about 80%.

“A lot of the symptoms you get from RSV are the standard cold symptoms: runny nose, cough, fever. But with babies, what RSV does is it also causes a lot of congestion in their airways and babies’ airways are so small it doesn’t take a lot of congestion to completely clog up their windpipes and their airways. And that means they have a hard time breathing, that’s why they come into the hospital,” said Dr. Frank Esper, at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Doctor Esper explains this particular immunization is not a vaccine that provides lifelong protection against the respiratory virus.

It’s a long-acting monoclonal antibody that’s effective for about six months.

Doctor Esper recommends parents with children who qualify for this new antibody shot talk to their primary care provider for more information.