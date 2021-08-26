RSV cases increasing among young children sooner than anticipated

(WYTV) – It’s back: a virus called RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, which affects our kids and is highly contagious.

RSV cases in young children are increasing, which doctors say is unusual for this time of year. Normally, the respiratory virus starts to spread in the fall.

It spreads through person-to-person contact, so it’s important children are routinely washing their hands.

“This virus also lives on inanimate objects like toys and surfaces, so keeping things as clean as possible, wiping things down, but washing hands if by far the most important thing you can do,” said Dr. Camille Sabella, a pediatric disease specialist at the Cleveland Clinic.

The symptoms of RSV typically include a runny nose, fever, cough, wheezing and shortness of breath.

In severe cases, a child may have to go to the hospital because of breathing problems.

The treatment for RSV is different for each child. In mild cases, the virus often goes away on its own within one to two weeks.



