(WYTV) – March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a time set aside every year to promote these screenings.

Those regular screenings should begin when you turn 45.

The symptoms of colorectal cancer can include a change in bowel habits, blood, abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss and anemia. Or, there may be no symptoms at all, which is why regular screenings are so important.

“Colonoscopies, which is a really important part of the screening process for colorectal cancer, they’re really helpful when you have a problem,and it helps us identify whether there is an issue going on, like a cancer, but it can also help us identify polyps that could eventually turn into a cancer,” said Dr. Arielle Kanters, of the Cleveland Clinic.

The treatment will depend on the severity of the cancer. You may need surgery or chemotherapy.

While 45 is the recommended age for screenings, those with a family history of cancer should get checked out sooner.