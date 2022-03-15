(WYTV) – If you’re planning to book a trip for spring break, you may be wondering whether it’s safe with some COVID-19 cases still around.

At this point, it really comes down to personal risk.

If you don’t feel comfortable being around a lot of strangers, it’s probably best to go somewhere more remote.

But it’s actually a lot safer to travel now than it was just a year ago, according to Dr. Joseph Khabbaza, of the Cleveland Clinic.

“The number of people vaccinated is much higher now than it was in March of 2021, and that wave of the Delta surge, the Omicron surge, lots of people have gotten extra immunity through the infection route, and so everything becomes safer that you do,” said Dr. Khabbaza.

It’s perfectly fine to fly, especially since masks are still required on planes.

You can always check out the vaccination rates and infection rates for the place you’re thinking about visiting.