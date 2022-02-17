(WYTV) – Ohio State University (OSU) now has a new type MRI machine designed for people who have implanted devices, such as a pacemaker.

This new device also works for people who are obese or claustrophobic.

The technology offers lower magnetism without compromising the image quality.

“Because of the air in the lungs, it cancels out the signal at higher field strength. But at lower field, there’s potential that we can see lung tissue more clearly with MRI,” explained Dr. Orlando Simonetti from OSU’s Wexner Medical Center.

Ohio State is partnering with Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus to study how this new MRI can help kids with congenital heart disease.

It’s a breakthrough that will continue to improve diagnostics and treatments for patients around the world and here in Ohio.