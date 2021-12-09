Ohio researchers using real hearts to study atrial fibrillation issues

(WYTV) – As many as six million Americans may have irregular heartbeats. If it happens all the time, it’s called persistent atrial fibrillation.

A lab at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is working with donated human hearts to get a better look inside the heart to learn why it happens. They come from people who are getting new hearts in a transplant.

The researchers bring the upper chamber back to life to look for answers.

“It’s amazing. You can see the heart beating back again. Of course, the diseased heart doesn’t beat appropriately,” said Dr. Vadim Federov, of Wexner Medical Center.

But it does give some insight into why it’s not beating appropriately.

The heart is in a dish with four cameras around it and injected with dye to detect electrical activity.

Normal imaging can capture about 200 recordings of the heart. This records 40­,000 in 3­-D.

That allows mapping of the heart like never before, and if we’re lucky, we can find out more about persistent atrial fibrillation.