Nutrition number-one cause of early death and disease

(WYTV) – “You are what you eat” is really true. Eating an unhealthy diet can have serious consequences, including the risk for heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and more.

Smoking and genetics can put you at risk for developing different diseases, but neither is the biggest risk factor.

Nutrition is now the number-one cause of early death and early disease in our country and the world.

Take ultra-processed foods, for example. They’re low cost but very inflammatory and can cause all kinds of problems over time.

“It bothers our tissues. It bothers our heart. It bothers our arteries, our brains, our pancreas, our liver, and our lungs, and that leads to disease. It could be in the brain as Alzheimer’s, in the heart as coronary artery disease or as cancers elsewhere,” said Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a cardiovascular disease expert.

The good news is it’s never too late to change your eating habits, and no change is too small.

All you’ve got to do is replace processed meat or ultra-processed food with a healthier choice.