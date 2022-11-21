(WYTV) – We have an update on lung cancer. As we’ve told you before, most patients don’t experience symptoms of this cancer until it’s advanced. But early signs of the disease may pop up when radiologists are looking at some other problem.

For example, we take 75 million CT scans in this country each year. They include the chest and they can detect small spots in the lung, called lung nodules, that may be a subtle sign of trouble.

“So a patient may present to the emergency room with abdominal pain or chest pain or any other complaint that makes them get a scan which captures some imaging of the chest. And the imaging may detect some small spot or a nodule that could present as an opportunity to detect lung cancer early,” said Dr. Jasleen Pannu.

The Ohio State University Cancer Center has started a program to flag these CT scans that show lung nodules for future study.

Now, not all nodules are cancerous but they should be investigated just in case.

Doctors at Ohio State say a thousand people could be diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer each year at the university alone through this new program.