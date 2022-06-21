(WYTV) – During this Men’s Health Month, it’s important to be mindful of prostate cancer.

Other than skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in American men and the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in American men. Only lung cancer kills more.

If the urologist finds something suspicious during a routine screening, he may want to do a biopsy to make sure.

A certain biopsy technique can reduce the risk of infection and help pinpoint potential cancer.

“Most biopsies in this country are done with a transrectal ultrasound machine. The problem with this technique is that there is a risk of infection because the needle traverses the rectal wall and is exposed to fecal contamination,” said Dr. Julio Gundian, Jr., who works in urology at the Mayo Clinic.

A new way of performing prostate biopsy reduces the chance of infection to nearly zero. It’s an outpatient procedure that uses ultrasound and MRI to place a needle directly into the prostate.

The technology gives doctors a better view of the prostate. It’s no longer a blind probe to snatch random tissue.