New research shows link between heart disease and breast cancer

(WYTV) – Heart disease and breast cancer are two of the deadliest diseases among women, but they’re not completely separate.

New research is showing us how these two health concerns are related.

Heart disease is the number-one killer of women, and some cancer treatments can damage the heart.

Cancer treatment can lead to a blocked artery. Older breast cancer patients more often die of heart disease than cancer itself.

Oncologists and cardiologists should work together to give patients the best chance against both diseases.

“There has to be so much more in this field as the number of patients in the United States and worldwide increase in terms of having cancer and in terms of having heart disease. There has to be growing research in this area,” said Dr. Laxmi Mehta, of Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center.

Breast cancer and heart disease both share common risk factors, such as lack of exercise and obesity.

So women who follow lifestyle recommendations from the American Heart Association not only reduce their risk of heart disease but are also less likely to develop breast cancer.



Ohio State and other major hospitals now have cardio-oncology specialists who help women with both diseases.