(WYTV) – The importance of getting children to drink more water in the summer heat is on the rise.

And it can be hard to keep kids hydrated in the heat, but failing to do so can lead to serious health problems.

Pediatric Urologists have see an uptick in the number of cases of kidney stones in children and teens.

“If you’re not making as much urine because a lot of your fluid is being lost to perspiration sweating when its hot out you need to drink a whole lot more water to keep the urine dilute,” said Dr. Craig Peters, Division Director of Pediatric Urology at Children’s Health Specialty Center.

The best prevention for kidney stones in kids is to drink water and limit how much salty foods your child eats.