(WYTV) – It’s almost time for back to school and waking up early for the bus and packing lunch, but as your kid heads into a new grade, it’s normal for them to feel worried or anxious.

Some kids might feel overwhelmed at the thought of interacting and reconnecting with their classmates, especially after a long summer break.

That anxiety might make them seem more irritable. It can help to set up play dates with some classmates ahead of school to make the transition easier.

Psychologist Dr. Stephen Whiteside from the Mayo Clinic says what you do not want to do is give in to their avoidance.

“Deciding that this is too hard for my child, they can’t do it, we need to not do this, whether it’s go to school, or we need to avoid certain things because they’re just too overwhelming for my child — it runs the risk of allowing things to get worse over time,” said Dr. Whiteside.

Making sure your kids have a consistent sleep schedule and limiting screen time can also help reduce their anxiety.