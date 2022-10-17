(WYTV) – Do you practice self care? If you’ve never had a self-care routine, now may be the time to start one for your physical and mental health.

Self care should be intentional, in other words, you should make sure to set time aside in your normal routine.

It doesn’t have to be something demanding or expensive. What does matter is that it makes you feel good or relaxed.

“Self-care is anything that we kind of deliberately do or refrain from doing with our own well-being in mind, anything that promotes our own physical, emotional, psychological or spiritual well-being. It doesn’t really have to be more complicated than that,” said Dr. Matthew Sacco of the Cleveland Clinic.

So, go for a walk outside if you enjoy nature, write a journal, socialize with with friends. Try something physical such as working out. Self care is not about being selfish, in fact, it’s quite the opposite.

Remember the oxygen mask on the airplane analogy. You put yours on first before you help others.