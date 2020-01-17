Len Rome’s Local Health: When your child should stay home from school

Sometimes, you should keep your child home, not only to recover, but also to keep from spreading illness to others

(WYTV) – When your child comes home from school with a runny nose and a cough, it’s usually a common cold.

But remember, everything is contagious if it’s an infection.

Your child has the potential to spread germs to others.

You should always keep your child home from school or daycare if he or she is running a fever.

“If you’re having fever, and if you’re having symptoms, generally, you should consider yourself that you could pass that fever and those symptoms to somebody else,” said Dr. Frank Esper, a pediatrician.

When it comes to a cold, to stay home or not is up to you, but teach your kids to cough into their elbows and wash their hands a lot.

Ibuprofen, that’s Advil, for example, works best to treat fever, but children under the age of one should take acetaminophen, that’s Tylenol.

If the fever is high and persistent, call the doctor.