Len Rome’s Local Health: When should your child start brushing their teeth?

(WYTV) – What has your dentist told you? Brush your teeth, twice a day, for clean and healthy teeth.

What about your kids?

The Center for Disease Control says 80% of American children start brushing later than they should.

Dr. Kimberly Giuliano says parents should help brush their teeth as soon as they get their first tooth.

“What the study found is that while the recommendation for kids to start brushing as soon as they have their first tooth, there was a significant percentage of kids who started brushing much later than that. Some as late as two and three-years-old or even older than that.”

The study from the CDC also found many children use too much toothpaste.

Fluorinated toothpaste is not recommended for children under the age of two.