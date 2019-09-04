Len Rome’s Local Health: What’s in your energy drink?

Energy drinks can have anywhere from 200 to 250 milligrams -- that's like five or ten cups of coffee in one sitting

(WYTV) – School is back in session and soon you may be studying long hours for exams.

It might be tempting to reach for an energy drink to get you through, but the American Heart Association says having this habit could be setting up your heart for problems.

Dr. Steven Nissen from the Cleveland Clinic says when it comes to energy drinks, you could be gambling with your health.

“These energy drinks, one of the biggest problems is that we haven’t the faintest idea what’s in them. They’re not required, by law, to disclose the contents. Some people have done some independent analysis, and at least a few of them are just loaded with huge amounts of caffeine,” he said.

The Heart Association says too many energy drinks can elevate your blood pressure and could disturb your heart rhythm.

An average cup of coffee has about 25 to 50 milligrams of caffeine.

