(WYTV) – Nearly three million Americans are living with a heart condition called atrial fibrillation. Maybe 12 million by the start of the next decade.

A normal heart rhythm should beat like a steady drum; atrial fibrillation is like a chaotic drumbeat. Your heart has trouble pumping blood, leading to clots, heart failure and stroke.

“The heart’s like a house. You have the upstairs, you have the downstairs, and you have electricity going on at the top of the heart. And it’s coordinated to beat and pump in a fashion so that blood gets to the rest of your body by going from the top, down through the middle of the heart, out to the bottom of the heart into the basement. The top chambers of the heart is where the problem lies for atrial fibrillation,” said Dr. Christopher Desimone of Cardiovascular Disease at the Mayo Clinic.

High blood pressure, diabetes or even sleep apnea can bring on atrial fibrillation, but often patients don’t know they have it. The treatments may include medication and electrical shock to the heart.

Do you feel tired all the time, short of breath? Maybe your heart isn’t pumping as it should, maybe it’s atrial fibrillation.