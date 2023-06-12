(WYTV) – Having trouble sleeping? Sleep problems can increase your risk of a stroke. That’s too little, too much or poor quality.

We spend about a third of our lives sleeping or at least we should. It’s good for our brains to get enough sleep to ensure that our blood vessels and our brain cells stay healthy. But tossing and turning at night can also have consequences.

“When people have sleep-related disorders, such as sleep apnea, they’re getting less sleep or poor-quality sleep. And that leads to reduced oxygen and blood flow to the brain. And that can reduce or make changes over time to the brain that leads to increased risk of stroke or cognitive impairment from vascular disorders to the brain,” said Dr. Stephen English in neurology at the Mayo Clinic.

The better we are at taking care of the foundational things for our health we go a long way toward making sure our blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol are under control.

How much sleep is too little sleep? Fewer than five hours. Too much? More than nine hours