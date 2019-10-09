Len Rome’s Local Health: What do you do after surviving breast cancer?

The Cleveland Clinic is offering women a chance to feel like themselves again after breast cancer

(WYTV) – Survival is a top priority when a woman faces breast cancer, of course, but once treatment is done, women want to feel like themselves again.

A new kind of surgery at the Cleveland Clinic can help bring that about.

If a woman is ready for breast reconstruction after her cancer, this may be the way to go.

Dr. Risal Djohan says that the surgeon will use tissue and nerves from her abdomen as an implant.

“If they have sufficient tissue in the abdomen, then we take that abundant tissue, then we relocate it into the breast. We can also locate and preserve the nerve from the abdomen and then look for the nerve in the chest and then reconnect them together.”

A woman may need up to six weeks of recovery as feeling slowly returns.

This type of reconstruction can be done during mastectomy surgery, so newly-diagnosed women who qualify only have to undergo one procedure.