Len Rome’s Local Health: Weight Training

If your new year’s resolution had you hitting the gym more often, it may be time to add some weight training to your workout.

“It’s great if people are getting on the treadmill, or elliptical, and are doing that half an hour, but do try and throw in – it doesn’t have to be a lot; it can be less than an hour a week of some type of weight lifting, or resistance training, it can be very helpful,” Dr. Luke Laffin of the Cleveland Clinic says.

Those who do anywhere from one to three days of resistance exersises per week can see their risk for heart problems drop up to 70 percent.

However, don’t run out to the bench press right away. Start slow with light weights or resistance bands and ask a personal trainer for help if you’re not sure.

Keeping up a variety of exercises can help condition your heart muscle in different ways and you’ll know you’re doing as much as you can for your own health.