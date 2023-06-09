(WYTV) – Those summer thunderstorms that roll in as the weather is hot can leave some

of us really breathless. And not with excitement. Those storms can trigger an asthma attack.

Asthma specialists can track symptoms and look for triggers. For example, while rain can wash away some asthma irritants, thunderstorm asthma can occur as summer storms develop and concentrate allergens and mold in the air.

“The humidity and electricity rupture the pollens and the molds, making them smaller in size and more easily inhaled into the lungs and the sinuses,” said Dr. Laurie Manka.

Mold, grass, pollen and smoke from cookouts, fireworks and wildfires all increase during the summer months.

Knowing how your asthma reacts through the seasons and having a plan to adjust to these triggers, whatever they are, can help prevent severe asthma episodes.

Remember that smoke and pollen can travel for miles on the wind.