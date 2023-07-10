(WYTV) – We can expect summer thunderstorms to roll through the valley from time to time. The hot weather will do that and for some us, we’re breathless but not with excitement. Those storms can trigger an asthma attack.

Asthma specialists are able to track symptoms and look for triggers. For example, rain can be good, it can wash away some asthma irritants. But thunderstorm asthma can occur as the storms develop and actually concentrate allergens and mold in the air.

“The humidity and electricity rupture the pollens and the molds, making them smaller in size and more easily inhaled into the lungs and the sinuses,” said Dr. Laurie Manka.

Mold, grass, pollen and smoke from cookouts, fireworks and wildfires all increase during the summer months.

Knowing how your asthma reacts through the seasons and having a plan to adjust to these triggers, whatever they are, can help prevent severe asthma attacks.

Remember that smoke and pollen can travel for miles on the wind.

Watch your daily pollen counts, if they grow high, we’ll keep you up to date with 33’s weather team. If your symptoms persist, your doctor can adjust your treatment plan.