(WYTV) – Most people spend a third of their lives either asleep or resting. While we sleep, the body recharges and repairs itself and what position you sleep in can make for a better night’s sleep.

Many prefer to sleep on their backs, it’s comfortable because they’re not putting weight on their joints. But it may not be the best position for some people, especially those with sleep apnea.

“Sleeping on the back means that your tongue and jaw can fall down and crowd your airway. And many people snore more on their back,” said Dr. Lois Krahn in sleep medicine at the Mayo Clinic.

Sleeping on your stomach helps keep the airway open, but it can put a strain on your spine and

neck. What’s left?

Sleeping on your side, of course. Side sleeping helps prevent the airway from collapsing and it can reduce snoring.

Obstetricians recommend side sleeping during pregnancy, especially the last trimester. And sleeping on the left side is best because it keeps pressure off internal organs and promotes healthy blood flow.

The Sleep Foundation says sleeping on your side is best for people with neck and back pain, especially if you place a small pillow between your knees.