(WYTV)- Many kids love to play video games, grownups, too. It’s a great way to stay entertained and a great way to give yourself a pain in the neck or back.

How you sit will differ depending on the type of device you’re using. But in general, it’s best to sit in a supportive office type chair at a desk.

“If you’re playing in a general area of the living room, then we want to look at its more of a flexed over elbows on the knee posture and sitting on a more supportive chair. I am not sitting on a couch that is super comfortable but adds no support or does not support my body at all. We want to sit on, if we can, an office chair would be great,” said Dr. Drew Schwartz of the Cleveland Clinic.

Take regular breaks, too. Get in some movement and have your eyes take a break. Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. That can help eliminate any eye strain.

If your child starts to complain of pain or discomfort and it lasts, tell the doctor, deal with it early before it becomes serious