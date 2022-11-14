(WYTV) – November is National Family Caregivers Month and we want to show you a recent Cleveland Clinic survey on why it’s important to support the caregivers in your life.

These are often selfless individuals who help care for their loved ones. But caregiving can take a significant emotional, physical and financial toll on a person.

“Family caregiving is an incredibly intensive and time consuming experience. We typically see this in more complex medical diagnoses, such as dementia, where we see a lot of unfortunately negative effects for family caregivers,” Dr. Lucille Carriere, Cleveland Clinic.

A Cleveland Clinic survey showed a third of caregivers suffer from depression and anxiety. And more than half say it’s just not realistic for them to take even a day off for their own emotional and mental health, even though they know they should.

It’s vital that caregivers get time for themselves; a five minute walk, take a few minutes to call or text a friend, something to refresh your mind and body.