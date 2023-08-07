(WYTV) – For many people, the hot summer days are often spent swimming at the pool. But even though the water is usually clear with chlorine, should you be looking around underwater?

Eye experts say it could cause temporary damage to your vision. The occasional glance should be OK, but extended eye opening underwater is not good. Pool water contains chlorine to keep it clean.

“Chlorine is a pretty powerful disinfectant and can, in fact, cause some damage to the outer layer cells that protect the cornea,” said Dr. Muriel Schornack, in Optometry at the Mayo Clinic.

Your eyes can become red and irritated then sensitive to light. Your vision might blur a little bit, and your eyes are going to feel irritated or even painful.

If you really want to look underwater, use swimming goggles.

Many people who are highly nearsighted or highly farsighted like to wear their contact lenses while they’re swimming and if chlorine soaks into those lenses, it can do some damage.

The next time you dive in, you might want to reconsider opening your eyes underwater. But the good news is any symptoms you do experience may be uncomfortable but they should be only temporary.