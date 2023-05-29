(WYTV) – It’s warm and getting warmer; are you still using winter skin care products? Switch to summer, we have advice from a dermatologist.

Your skin may actually change in the summertime. You may need a different kind of moisturizer, for example, something different than what you’d slather on in winter.

“If you use something too rich in the summer, you may break out, or you may get those little milia – everybody hates those little tiny white cysts that they get from too rich of a moisturizer, from kids all the way through adults. It’s not an age thing. Everybody thinks it is, but it’s not. So there are reasons to switch,” said Dr. Amy Kassouf from the Cleveland Clinic.

Make sure to have a good foaming cleanser. Above all the most important product to use is sunscreen, look for a product that has a titanium or zinc base.

If you wear makeup, you may notice your skin is breaking out more in the heat if you’re applying sunscreen, lotion and makeup.

It really depends on the individual, but it could help to skip the lotion.

As for anti-aging products, look for products with antioxidants and retinols, and watch the sun, go easy on the sunshine.