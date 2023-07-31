(WYTV) – It’s summer, so it’s warm, it’s humid, we have to watch out for dehydration and heat stroke. But what about a regular stroke, could the heat bring that one?

Yes, those weather extremes can increase the stroke risk for some people. If you or someone you know experiences stroke symptoms in the heat, call 911.

“There is some influence of weather and temperature on the occurrence of stroke, and it ends up that it’s oftentimes temperature extremes, very, very hot, very, very cold,” said Robert Brown M.D. in Neurology at the Mayo Clinic.

Or very, very humid. The theory is that the risk of a stroke may have to do with the impact extreme heat, humidity and cold have on the body. High blood pressure can play a role, too.

A stroke is a medical emergency. The faster you get treatment, the better your chances are of recovery.

Just remember, no matter the temperature, keep the word FAST in mind. F, face drooping, A, arm weakness, S, speech difficulties and T, time to call 911, don’t run out of time.