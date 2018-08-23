Len Rome’s Local Health: Strength training your brain

We all know that exercise is good for you, but a certain kind of exercise can be good for your brain.

The American Medical Association says when you perform resistance exercises, such as weight or strength training, you’re helping your mind.

Dr. Scott Bea, of the Cleveland Clinic, says when we put our bodies in motion, it slows down our minds.

“We know that depressed individuals tend to be rather still, and when our bodies are still, our minds are pretty active; and if you look at a depressed individual, they may be relatively inactive, but their brain is working overtime,” he said.

Weight or strength training can help overcome depression.

When we’re depressed, we tend to focus all of our energy on how we’re feeling and we’re not moving. If we can coax ourselves into physical activity, it can help us change.