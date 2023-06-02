(WYTV) – It can frighten new parents when their newborn appears with an hemangioma, also known as a strawberry birthmark. It’s bright red and shows up in the first or second week of life.

It looks like a rubbery bump and it’s made up of extra blood vessels in the skin. Pediatric dermatologists tell us they’re technically tumors, but parents shouldn’t let that name or their stark appearance worry them.

“They’re actually the most common tumor of infancy, happening anywhere from one in 20 to one in 50 babies. And, so, just a collection of blood vessels that grows in the first part of a baby’s life,” said Dr. Megha Tollefson, in pediatric dermatology at the Mayo Clinic.

They’re more common among babies born preterm and they can appear anywhere on the body but more commonly on the head and neck areas. And the marks tend to grow and fairly quickly.

The hemangiomas will continue to grow until children are about six to nine months old. Then, they stop growing and go away slowly. Nine out of 10 are gone by the age of four, but it can be a slow process.

They need no treatment, but if the hemangioma interferes with vision or if it looks like it’s going to be cosmetically disfiguring, or if it’s large or growing rapidly, get hold of your pediatrician.