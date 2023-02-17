(WYTV) – Too much salt is not good for your health. This is especially true for people who have high blood pressure. If that’s you, you’ll want to cut back.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Americans consume too much salt, so cutting back on how often you reach for the saltshaker is a good start. Just beware of other places salt may be hiding and what it does to your body.

“Salt increases our blood pressure, and high blood pressure is associated with higher cardiovascular risk. Most of the salt we get is from processed foods, from sauces and restaurants and things like that, eating out,” said Dr. Regis Fernandes in Cardiovascular Medicine at the Mayo Clinic.

Most Americans consume 3400 milligrams of salt a day while the recommended amount is 2300, that’s a teaspoon.

It’s even lower at 1500 if you have high blood pressure. Even the slightest drop in salt intake can help lower your blood pressure and improve heart health.

It may be hard but gradually cut back on salt and always check food labels.