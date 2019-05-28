Len Rome’s Local Health: Social ties and memory

(WYTV) – Do you find yourself forgetting where you left your keys or where you parked your car?

One way to preserve memory as we get older may be making more friends.

Reconnect with friends and family if you haven’t in a while. Maintain a strong social circle, you’ll remember things better.

Ohio State University set out to discover why.

Elizabeth Kirby says, “Trying to figure out whether or not those social ties are actually causing changes in cognition was what I was aiming to do with this study.”

To do that, Ohio State studied mice, testing their memory using a maze.

Mice that had more social ties were able to find their way out more quickly. Their memories improved over time, and they could head directly to the escape route.

The human equivalent would be like looking for your car in a large parking lot.

You could always run a standard naval grid pattern: Walk up and down every single aisle until you stumbled upon your car.

A spatial search would be trying to remember where you parked your car and go directly to it.