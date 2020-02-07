Len Rome’s Local Health: Snacking season

The first step to managing snacking behavior is to remember snacking is not a meal

(WYTV) – How are your snacking habits this year?

The Super Bowl is behind us with that Sunday night binge, but we’ve got all that March Madness ahead of us.

If you’re still trying to lose those extra pounds from the holidays, it’s best not to arrive at any party on an empty stomach.

“Being overly hungry leaves you vulnerable for overeating the next time that you eat. It’s the number-one trigger of binges. Also, we tend to eat very quickly when we’re overly hungry, and we lose track of when we become full,” said Dr. Susan Albers, of the Cleveland Clinic.

Practice mindful eating. Sit down, savor your snack, and chew slowly to make sure you don’t over eat and eat only when you are truly hungry.