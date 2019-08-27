Len Rome’s Local Health: Sleeping habits

Doctors tell us that irregular sleeping habits can have terrible side effects

(WYTV) – The average adult needs seven to nine hours of rest per night, but more than just hours, consistency is important, too.

Doctors now tell us that when the amount of sleep we get fluctuates, and when our bedtimes and wake-up times are irregular, we increase our risk for obesity, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, high blood sugar and more.

Dr. Harneet Walia, of The Cleveland Clinic, said there are a number of things you can do and not do before bed to ensure a restful sleep.

“Maintain a regular sleep-wake schedule, make sure that your environment — your sleeping environment — is dark, cool and comfortable. We tell our patients to remove the electronic devices from the bedroom and stop using it for at least an hour or so before the bedtime,” Walia said.

Our mobile devices may keep us up. The demands from everyday life and work may also have an effect on why we are not sleeping at regular times and getting less sleep.

In addition to keeping electronics out of your room at night, it’s best to avoid caffeine in the evening.

It’s also important to avoid alcohol before bed for a good night’s rest.