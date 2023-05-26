(WYTV) – Most women expect symptoms such as swelling and headaches when they’re pregnant but these can also be signs of a very dangerous condition called preeclampsia.

Managing the condition as early as possible can give moms the best chance of carrying their baby to full term.

A simple urine test can accurately diagnose the condition in just minutes. It came from researchers at Ohio State.

“Without the certainty of this test aiding in the diagnosis, we as providers are definitely overcautious as this is definitely something we don’t want to miss because of the life-threatening results of a misdiagnosis for moms and babies,” said Dr. Kara Rood, an OBGYN.

Preeclampsia means the blood vessels in the placenta are not doing their job. Left untreated, it means dangerously high blood pressure and it can be fatal to both mom and baby.

The test is easy for women to take so obstetricians can identify preeclampsia and treat it as soon as it develops.